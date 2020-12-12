Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev live fight updates, results, highlights from 2020 boxing card

Anthony Joshua makes his highly anticipated return Saturday night when he defends his IBF, WBA (super) and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley’s SSE Arena in London in front of 1,000 fans.

Joshua (23-1, 20 KOs) is back in action for the first time since regaining his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. with a one-sided unanimous decision victory last December. This came after Ruiz shocked the world in June 2019 with a stunning knockout over the previously-unbeaten Joshua. With Joshua regaining his distinction as unified champion, he’ll look to turn back the challenge of Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), the No. 1 ranked contender for Joshua’s IBF title.

This will be Pulev’s second opportunity to win a world title. He was knocked out by Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2014, which still stands as the only loss in his professional career. At 39 years of age, this is likely Pulev’s last chance to become a champion.

As for Joshua, he needs to get past Pulev in order to do his part to set the stage for a massive showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury in 2021 to determine an undisputed champion. But he cannot afford to look ahead and see the opportunity get dashed by his opponent, who is salivating for the chance to dethrone the British superstar.

Joshua vs. Pulev fight start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Joshua vs. Pulev: 5:30 p.m. ET

The Joshua-Pulev main card begins at 2 p.m. ET. Joshua and Pulev are expected to make their ring walks around 5:30 p.m. ET, although the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

How to watch Joshua vs. Pulev

The Joshua vs. Pulev fight is available on DAZN in the United States and Canada, along with most territories around the world. (In the U.K. and Ireland, the fight is on Box Office.)

Joshua vs. Pulev fight card