Anthony Joshua KOs Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight boxing world titles

Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev on Sunday (AEDT), potentially setting up an all-British fight against Tyson Fury to be undisputed champion of boxing’s marquee division.

Joshua had already knocked down Pulev three times when he unleashed a right hook that sent the 39-year-old Bulgarian to the canvas once again.

This time, Pulev couldn’t get up.

Anthony Joshua punches Kubrat Pulev during their heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena in London. (AP)

After months of boxing fights in empty British venues, up to 1,000 spectators — a limited number that included boxing royalty in Floyd Mayweather — were inside Wembley Arena to see Joshua make his first defence of the WBA, IBF, WBO titles since regaining them in a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Now he has done away with the durable but one-dimensional mandatory challenge of Pulev, Joshua can turn to his ultimate goal of being undisputed champion — the first in the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Anthony Joshua hits challenger Kubrat Pulev. (AP)

Anthony Joshua celebrates after beating Kubrat Pulev. (AP)

He has an agreement in principle with Tyson Fury, the WBC champion, for a two-fight deal in 2021 to unify all four titles in an all-British blockbuster.

It would be one of the biggest fights in living memory, certainly the biggest in British boxing history.