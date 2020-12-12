Animated Film ‘Wolfwalkers’ Now Available on Apple TV+

Animated kids movie “Wolfwalkers” is available on Apple TV+ from today. The film, directed by two-time Oscar nominee Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, centers on a young apprentice hunter named Robyn in a world of superstition.

Robyn travels with her father to Ireland to wipe out a pack of wolves. When they arrive, Robyn meets a girl who can transform into a wolf at night and starts questioning her mission.

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the WOLFWALKERS and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

With a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes, the film stars Honor Kneafsey as Robyn, Sean Bean as her father Bill, and Eva Whittaker as Mebh.

Apple acquired the rights to “Wolfwalkers” in 2018, with the film coming from Cartoon Saloon. Cartoon Saloon has also created “The Secret of Kells” and “Song of the Sea,” and like these films, “Wolfwalkers” is based on an Irish legend.