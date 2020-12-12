Hamilton Nolan / In These Times:
A look at The Drivers Cooperative, a worker-owned NYC ride sharing app debuting early 2021, which aims to maximize drivers’ pay, lower cost of gas and insurance — The city’s first worker-owned ridesharing app gets ready to take on the big boys. — Ken Lewis grew up on the island of Grena,shy;da …
A look at The Drivers Cooperative, a worker-owned NYC ride sharing app debuting early 2021, which aims to maximize drivers' pay, lower cost of gas and insurance (Hamilton Nolan/In These Times)
Hamilton Nolan / In These Times: