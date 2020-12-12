A German-Vietnamese social media star dies at 29, and other news from around the world.

Brittanya Karma posted her bucket list on Instagram last year.

Featured in a magazine? Check. Appear on German TV? Check. Appear on Vietnamese TV? Check. Acquire one million views on Facebook? Check.

The number of check marks on the list is testimony to the fullness of her short life. Ms. Karma, a Vietnamese-German rapper and reality television star, died on Nov. 29 in Hamburg, where she was born and where she lived. She was 29. The cause was complications of Covid-19, her agent said.

Brittanya Karma had a large social media following and appeared on reality television in Germany and Vietnam. Credit… Brittanya Karma

Ms. Karma was first noticed several years ago when a Vietnamese-language Facebook post in which she gently mocked her mother went viral, garnering more than a million clicks. She quickly acquired a Vietnamese following by describing her life in Germany and speaking out against body shaming. She soon added a YouTube channel and an Instagram account. Two years ago she started a TikTok account with her fiancé, Eugene Osei Henebeng, who goes by the name Manu.