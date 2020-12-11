Your Friday Briefing

The agency is likely to grant an emergency-use authorization within days, prioritizing health care workers and nursing home residents to begin receiving the first shots early next week.

This formal blessing may help the nation to slow the spread of the virus just as infections and deaths are surging, reaching a record of more than 3,000 daily deaths on Wednesday. More Americans died of Covid-19 Wednesday than were killed on Sept. 11 or in the Pearl Harbor attack.

Next steps: Within hours of the vaccine’s being cleared by the F.D.A., an initial shipment of 6.4 million doses will leave warehouses to vaccinate more than three million people across the country.

Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.

