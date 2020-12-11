XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.51915 by 19:01 (00:01 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, down 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 4.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $24.80495B, or 4.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.51780 to $0.54666 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.46%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.72676B or 8.85% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5041 to $0.6272 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 84.22% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,051.5 on the .com Index, down 1.08% on the day.

was trading at $544.08 on the .com Index, a loss of 2.58%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $335.32617B or 62.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $62.10821B or 11.66% of the total cryptocurrency market value.