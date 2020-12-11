Xavier men’s basketball pauses, postpones Big East opener

The men’s basketball program of the Xavier Musketeers has become the latest to go on pause and call games off due to coronavirus-related issues.

On Friday, Xavier confirmed that it is temporarily halting activities after at least one Tier 1 person associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Musketeers have postponed Friday’s Big East opener versus the Providence Friars and Tuesday’s conference home opener against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Cincinnati Enquirer previously reported: “The Musketeers are following guidelines from the NCAA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that a positive test from a Tier 1 individual would necessitate a pause of all team activities until contact tracing can be performed to determine if all Tier 1 individuals should remain in quarantine for 14 days.”

As noted by Vox, however, those who provide negative coronavirus test results can, theoretically, exit quarantine after seven days.

The Xavier women’s basketball team paused on Dec. 4 but remain scheduled to play on Dec. 13.

The Xavier men, meanwhile, improved to 7-0 on the season with a 99-77 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday and are slated to face the DePaul Blue Demons on Dec. 18.