WP scrap to claim much-needed Currie Cup win over Pumas at Newlands

Western Province secured a much-needed 28-14 Currie Cup win over the Pumas at Newlands on Friday after what has been a difficult week for the union.

The union’s off-field dealings with property group Flyt, responsible for the development of Newlands beyond this season, and potential American investors MVM Holdings have made headlines, but on Friday night the players had a chance to make the conversation about rugby once more.

They did that with a bonus-point win, but it was not an easy game for the neutral to watch with countless stoppages halting any momentum in the contest.

On the field, WP had also suffered back-to-back losses against the Bulls and then the Lions in the Currie Cup heading into this match.

Friday night’s win was often scrappy and far from comfortable, but it at least ensured that the week ended in positive fashion for WP coach John Dobson and his charges.

The hosts found themselves 5-0 down after the first quarter with centre Erich Cronje crossing the whitewash for the Pumas, but the WP forwards then began to take control of the match.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni scored a try in each half following two dominant WP rolling mauls, while wing Angelo Davids also bagged a try.

The Pumas’ Devon Williams knocked over a penalty shortly before full- to secure what looked like a losing bonus point, but that small victory was short-lived as Steven Kitshoff crashed over to score WP’s fourth and the winning bonus point.

Scorers:

WP 28 (8)

Tries: Scarra Ntubeni (2), Angelo Davids, Steven Kitshoff

Conversions: Kade Wolhuter

Penalties: Wolhuter (2)

Pumas 14 (5)

Tries: Elrich Cronje

Penalties: Devon Williams (3)

Teams:

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Tristan Leyds, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes (from): 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Johan du Toit, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Kade Wolhuter, 23 Dan du Plessis, Kwenzo Blose, 25 Marcel Theunissen, 26 Sihle Njezula

Pumas

15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Luther Obi, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Tiaan Botes, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Darrien Landsberg, 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren (captain), 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Ig Prinsloo, 2 Simon Westraadt, 1 Morgan Naude

Substitutes: 16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 Wikus Groenewald, 18 Brandon Valentyn, 19 Ewart Potgieter, 20 Ginter Smuts, 21 Devon Williams, 22 Japie Kleinhans, 23 Liam Hendricks