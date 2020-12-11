Woman Who Says R. Kelly Gave Her Herpes Wants His Medical Records!!

A woman who claims that disgraced star R. Kelly gave her herpes is asking the star to hand over his medical records.

Faith Rodgers says that Kelly would lock her up during their year-long relationship when she didn’t satisfy him sexually. She says she had no idea about his herpes until after she became infected.

Faith is demanding he turn over medical records about his STD status from the past five years as part of her suit against him, new court papers show. She has asked for several documents, including “all documentation regarding your sexually transmitted infection status for the past five years.” This would include any medications, diagnoses, and related documents.

According to the court documents, she is also asking for access to Kelly’s financials, pay stubs, taxes, hotel bills, phone records, plane ticket receipts, and medical records from January 2017 through January 2019.

“The discovery demands requested are in the normal course of a civil action and we will respond to the pleadings as required by law,” Kelly’s lawyer Thomas Farinella said.