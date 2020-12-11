White to meet with Nurmagomedov about UFC return

“The truth is, [Khabib] is not committed to anything,” White told TMZ Sports about Nurmagomedov allegedly retiring after his impressive win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. “What he has committed to is meeting with me next month.

“He and I are gonna sit down, gonna meet next month, and we’re gonna find out how persuasive I can be.”

White added about the future negotiations: “I’ll bet on me every time.”

Less than a week after Nurmagomedov dedicated his victory over Gaethje to his father, who died in July, and explained he promised his mother he’d retire after UFC 254, White remained unconvinced.

“Khabib and I have been talking,” White explained in comments released on Oct. 29. “He was completely emotional [at UFC 254] when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0.”

White added that Nurmagomedov’s father wanted his son to retire with a perfect 30-0 record.

Shortly before Nurmagomedov toppled Gaethje and retired, he admitted that he’d be interested in meeting UFC and mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre (26-2-0) for his 30th and final professional fight. St-Pierre is also on record saying he’d battle the undefeated Nurmagomedov in what would be a walkoff match, win or lose, for both men.