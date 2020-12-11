Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for $1.3M at auction

“The Great One” can now say his face is on the greatest hockey card ever sold.

An O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card from 1979 sold at auction for $1.3 million, making it the most expensive hockey card in the world, according to TMZ Sports. No hockey card has ever surpassed $1 million at auction, making the Gretzky card even more valuable.

The card, which was auctioned off by Heritage Auctions, is one of only two Gretzky cards from O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 batch to get a perfect gem mint score.

Gretzky is widely considered the greatest hockey player to ever lace up the skates. In his 20-year NHL career, the Hall of Famer amassed 2,857 points (894 goals, 1,963 assists) in 1,487 games played. Gretzky owns 60 NHL records, including ones for most goals, most goals in a single season, most goals in a period, most assists, most assists in a single season and most points.

The Ontario native is mostly known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, but he also played for the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues.