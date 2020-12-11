Watch Taylor Swift’s Music Video for New Song “willow”

Taylor also revealed that the video contains references to other tunes on the new album. “Specific songs in folklore actually helped inspire the worlds you’ll see in this video,” the musician teased. “There’s a scene in the video that represents the song ‘seven,’ one that represents ‘mirrorball,’ one for ‘exile,’ and one for ‘mad woman.'”

Prior to the music video release, the artist dropped an Instagram photo of herself wearing what many fans speculated could be a wedding dress. In the caption, she shared details of the music video.

“Tonight the story continues, as the music video for ‘willow’ drops at midnight eastern. I’m forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos: Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, 1st AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner, editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez and visual effects geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld,” she shared. “Thank you to our medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for our safety. I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions.”

Taylor has proven herself a skilled music video director in recent years. She directed or co-directed all four music videos she released from her 2019 album Lover, as well as the video for “cardigan” off of folklore.

What other surprises could Taylor have in store? Only time will tell! Watch the music video above.