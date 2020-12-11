Washington elects not to allow fans for remainder of season

A number of NFL teams haven’t allowed fans to attend games in any capacity this season. The Washington Football Team has decided to join those clubs for the remainder of the year.
Washington announced Friday that fans will no longer be allowed to attend home games at FedEx Field for the remainder of the season due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The Football Team has only hosted fans once this season, allowing 3,000 spectators to attend its Week 9 loss to the New York Giants in November. Washington has two home games left this season — Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks and Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.
With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, Washington likely won’t be the only team to shut its doors for the remainder of the season. According to The New York Times, at least 2,923 new coronavirus deaths and 223,570 new cases were reported in the United States on Thursday.
