[VIDEO] ‘Sabrina’ Crossover: Original Hilda & Zelda in Netflix Series

Need one more reason to get pumped for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s final episodes later this month? How about two?

Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, famous for playing Aunt Hilda and Zelda in the ABC/WB sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, are paying a visit to the Greendale of CAOS — and we’ve got footage of their epic entrance. Even more puzzling, they appear to be playing Hilda and Zelda, normally portrayed by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto in the Netflix series. But fear not, that’s all explained in the video.

So, what else can we expect from Part 4? “The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale,” according to Netflix’s official synopsis. “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

TVLine broke the news of Sabrina‘s cancellation in July, receiving this statement from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan [Shipka] as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The final episodes of CAOS arrive on Thursday, Dec. 31. Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Rhea and Broderick’s Chilling cameo, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.