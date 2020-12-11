Victoria faces first test of new hotel quarantine system as five new cases recorded

Victoria has recorded its first active cases of COVID-19 in six weeks.

The five new cases are all returned travellers in hotel quarantine following the reopening of the state’s borders to international arrivals last weekend.

Hotel quarantine workers are seen in full PPE gear as they ask recently arrived international travelers to get off the bus and enter hotel quarantine in Melbourne. (Getty)

The five new cases include one man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s.

“All are being cared for in the health hotel and will remain there until they have been cleared from a clinical perspective for their own welfare and a public health perspective when they have been cleared of any risk of spreading the virus,” the state’s Deputy Chief Health Officer for hotel quarantine, Ben Cowie, said.

Professor Cowie the state’s new hotel quarantine system is well-prepared for the new cases.

“This was anticipated … Detecting positive cases demonstrates the system is working and is doing what it is supposed to do.”

Professor Cowie said he understood possible anxiety around the new cases given the state’s tumultuous history with the hotel quarantine system which lead to a second wave of COVID-19.

“They’re right to be anxious, it’s understandable,” he said.

“Everyone has been through a very difficult year so its totally understandable they see it’s not a zero and feel anxious about it.”

Victoria’s Deputy CHO, Ben Cowie, announces five new COVID-19 cases in hotel quarantine. December 12, 2020. ()

“All steps are being taken and all resources are being mobilised to the best of our ability those numbers remain in hotel quarantine and those people are given the best standards of care.”

The state has accepted 735 overseas travellers into the state since borders reopened, with 680 people currently accommodated in quarantine hotels and 55 in health hotels including the five people who tested positive to COVID-19.

Professor Cowie reassured Victorians of the strict health requirements currently in place to deal with international arrivals.

“Return travellers exit the plane in small groups meaning they don’t enter the terminal, they are required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing at all times,” he said.

All arrivals are required to be tested for COVID-19 and staff working at the quarantine hotels are also subjected to routine testing.