Vehicle plows into Manhattan Black Lives Matter protest, multiple people injured

() – A vehicle plowed into a crowd of about 50 people at a Black Lives Matter protest Friday afternoon in Manhattan, with multiple people injured, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said.
The incident, happened after 4 p.m. at the corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue, police said.
None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening and the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said. But few other details were immediately available.
Local media reports said six people were struck, but it was unclear as to how many people were taken to the hospital.
