Vancouver biotech developing COVID-19 drug like the one used to treat Trump soars in blockbuster IPO

“Since early in the summer, investors have been enthusiastically snapping up shares of pretty much everything new that comes to market, which is always a little scary. We’ve seen this movie before,” Lise Buyer, managing partner at New York-based Class V Group, told BNN Bloomberg TV Thursday, alluding to the dot.com crash two decades ago.

Despite the pandemic-induced boom, both DoorDash and Airbnb lost money this year, unlike AbCellera. It reported net income of $1.9 million on revenue of $25.2 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30 after a loss of about $570,000 on revenue of $8.4 million in the same period a year ago.

The drug discovery company says on its website it uses artificial intelligence to search, decode and analyze the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs.

“Our multidisciplinary team of cell biologists, biochemists, engineers, data scientists, and machine learning experts is working on some of the toughest areas of disease. We push the limits of antibody discovery to help partners tackle the world’s most urgent medical challenges,” the company says.

“The real value in my opinion is that they have developed a platform of convergent technologies like genomics, bioinformatics, microfluidics and artificial intelligence/machine learning to amass and analyze large amounts of data on antibody structures and activities from a wide variety of sources,” Richard Bozzato, a senior advisor at MaRs Discovery District, an entrepreneurial incubator in Toronto, said by email. “This allows them to rapidly identify and develop antibodies with a greater potential for therapeutic success.”