[Update: Coming in 2021] Apple Pay launch in Mexico coming ‘very soon’ with Banregio, Hey Banco

It’s been a long time coming but now Apple Pay support is officially set to launch imminently in Mexico. A recent video shows off the first banks and retailers that will support Apple’s contactless payment platform and Apple’s Mexican website says it’s coming “muy pronto.”

Update 12/11: Unfortunately for users excited about the imminent launch of Apple Pay in Mexico, Apple has updated its landing page to now say “Disponible en el 2021” or “Available in 2021” (via ).

It’s unclear when exactly Apple will finally debut its contactless payment platform next year in Mexico, but fingers crossed it’s early on.

Apple Pay support for Mexico has been quite the wait. It first launched in the US in 2014 and the first country in Latin America was Brazil in 2018. Back in March this year it seemed like the feature was about to go live for some, but then nothing.

Now Apple’s Mexican site is preparing customers in the country to start using Apple Pay and enjoy all the benefits that it brings. The tagline “La forma más efectiva de pagar sin efectivo” roughly translates to “The best way to pay without cash.”

There was also a video recently published on Twitter highlighting code on the Mexican Apple Pay landing page that revealed some of the first banks to support the feature. These include Banregio, Hey Banco, Inbursa, and CitiBanamex. Twitter user urielarcia also mentions some of the initial retailers to accept Apple Pay at launch in Mexico including The Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s, Domino’s, and more.

On the official webpage, Apple shares all the features and benefits of Apple Pay like secure contactless payment for stores, apps, and websites.

If you’re a business in Mexico and want to get ready to accept Apple Pay, check out Apple’s resources at the bottom of this page.

