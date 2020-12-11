U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13% By .com

© U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.13%, while the index lost 0.15%, and the index declined 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which rose 13.32% or 20.61 points to trade at 175.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) added 1.48% or 3.13 points to end at 215.10 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 1.10% or 2.31 points to 212.83 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.96% or 4.78 points to trade at 239.62 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 1.51% or 1.84 points to end at 120.00 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was down 1.44% or 3.38 points to 231.05.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) which rose 13.32% to 175.30, United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:) which was up 2.62% to settle at 168.55 and Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.17% to close at 49.44.

The worst performers were Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.08% to 143.17 in late trade, Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.56% to settle at 123.21 and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.17% to 17.06 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 61.17% to 9.88, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:) which was up 35.79% to settle at 11.0400 and Nanthealth LLC (NASDAQ:) which gained 38.08% to close at 3.880.

The worst performers were Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 41.47% to 42.27 in late trade, Immutep Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which lost 37.96% to settle at 3.530 and Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.26% to 11.08 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1854 to 1214 and 98 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1778 fell and 1198 advanced, while 77 ended unchanged.

Shares in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 13.32% or 20.61 to 175.30. Shares in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.48% or 3.13 to 215.10. Shares in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 61.17% or 3.75 to 9.88.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 2.00% to 22.97.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.25% or 4.60 to $1842.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.41% or 0.19 to hit $46.59 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.54% or 0.27 to trade at $49.98 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.17% to 1.2115, while USD/JPY fell 0.17% to 104.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 90.970.