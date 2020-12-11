U.S. extends restrictions at Mexico, Canada borders through Jan. 21 By

The decision means it will be up to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden to determine when it will drop the restrictions, first imposed in March to control the spread of the virus. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said on Twitter the latest one-month extension was to “continue to prevent the spread of COVID.”

WASHINGTON () – U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21 amid a rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Friday.

© . A Canadian maple leaf is seen on The Peace Bridge, which runs between Canada and the United States, over the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York

