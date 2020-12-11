Twitter Roasts Bill Cosby For Boosie Shoutout!!

Bill Cosby caught heat from his prison cell on Thursday after he hopped online to thank rapper Boosie Badazz for his support — and Twitter was not here for it.

“On this 10th day of December 2020…I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you,” Cosby wrote on Twitter. “The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much. #ThankYouThursday #ThankYouBoosie #GetHealthyBoosie.”

Boosie has been one of the most vocal rappers speaking out against the incarceration of Cosby.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years behind bars for aggravated indecent assault. He had been accused of assaulting and even raping dozens of women. The actor and comedian continues to maintain his innocence and is still fighting to be released from prison.