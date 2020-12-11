Twitter: Alexis Skyy Reveals REAL Baby Daddy, Stops ‘Lying’ About Fetty Wap

Alexis Skyy has said for years that she had a daughter with rapper Fetty Wap, Alaiya Grace. But has learned that now it appears that Alaiya’s father is someone else – possibly a NYC man who runs a multi-million dollar car dealership

Since the birth of Alaiya Grace, there’s been controversy regarding who her father is.

Shortly after Alaiya’s birth, Fetty Wap said on his IG Live that he’s not the biological father.

Fetty Wap APPEARS TO HAVE GOTTEN AN EYE TRANSPLANT – CAN SEE AGAIN

During the video, he said that he will always love Lai Lai since he was there for the birth and went to some doctor’s visits. He also said that even though he and Alexi Skyy fell out, that doesn’t change how he’ll provide for Lai Lai.

He also mentioned that he won’t go “above his boundaries,” only if the child was his

Well yesterday, Alexis posted a picture of daughter Aliya, and NY businessman Brandon Medford, owner of a luxury car dealership in New York, posted a comment suggesting that HE – and not Fetty is her babys father.

Shortly after the post, tons of people on Twitter reacted to the potential revelation about Lai Lai’s paternity.