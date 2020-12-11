Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister AKA Deebo Dead At 62!!

Tommy’ Tiny’ Lister, the actor best known for his role as Deebo in Ice Cube’s iconic “Friday” movie, has passed away.

According to his manager Cindy Cowan, he was found unconscious in his home in Marina Del Rey, California. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lister tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. He recovered but then last week he became sick again and had trouble breathing. Coroners are currently investigating the actor’s cause of death.

ICE CUBE GOES LIVE

“He was a gentle giant,” Cowan said. “He had a smile as broad as you could imagine. He’s going to be missed by so many. We’re all devastated.”

Rapper Ice Cube took to Twitter to react to the news:

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already,” he tweeted.

Our condolences go out to Lister’s loved ones at this difficult time.