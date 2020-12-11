Three Spotify unions, at Gimlet, The Ringer, and Parcast, stopped working for two hours on Friday, demanding fairer contracts and better workplace conditions (Edward Ongweso Jr/VICE)

Edward Ongweso Jr / VICE:
Three Spotify unions, at Gimlet, The Ringer, and Parcast, stopped working for two hours on Friday, demanding fairer contracts and better workplace conditions — Spotify has only recognized one union, but they’ve all been fighting for a better contract this past year. — EO
