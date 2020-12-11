Three fishermen rescued off the waters of Port Welshpool after random phone message

A midnight phone message has saved three fishermen stranded at sea overnight in Victoria’s south-east after their boat capsized, one of the men thinking it might be their last out at sea.

Fishermen Frank Quigley, Hamish Merrett and Michael Jones clung to the hull of their upturned 4.5 metre boat seven kilometres from the shore of Port Welshpool, South Gippsland – for five hours – without realising they had a mobile phone.

It was 23-year-old Michael’s first onboard, and when it flipped he became trapped underneath.

The trio did not realise they had a mobile phone until it rang. (Nine)

The vessel’s life jackets and EPIRB were stuck under the seats and the men thought all their personal possessions were gone.

After more than two hours of the trio bobbing in the water, Mr Merrett’s phone then buzzed, prompting him to call triple-zero for help.

“All of sudden we hear this ‘buzz buzz’, I’m thinking ‘oh my god someone’s got a phone’ – I hope it’s not in the boat,” Mr Quigley told .

The capsized boat that remarkably escaped significant damage. (Nine)

“Sure enough, Hamish puts his hand in his pocket and out comes his mobile phone.”

After hours submerged in salt water – the phone was still working.

“There’s an angel here somewhere looking over us. How lucky can we be,” Mr Quigley said.

Mr Merrett, 54, told he thought he left his phone in the capsized boat, not realising it was in his pocket until a message buzzed through underwater.

The fishermen were saved off the waters of Port Welshpool. (Nine)

“I pulled the phone out and the phone was working,” he said.

“I actually thought it was on the dash of the boat. For some reason I picked up my phone at one point and stuck it in my pocket.”

“Thank Christ to that person who messaged me.”

Port Welshpool, South Gippsland where the three men became stranded … with a mobile phone. (Nine)

The boat capsized after the trio attempted to fix an entanglement in their fishing line, which caused an imbalance and led to the vessel flipping over about 9pm yesterday.

“Lines got tangled bait bringing in water, trying to let boys know but they ignored me,” Mr Jones said.

The men say the incident won’t stop them fishing again, but they won’t be forgetting one important thing. (Nine)

Mr Quigley, 54, said they yelled out to other boats motoring past throughout the night, but their screams fell on deaf ears.

“We were yelling and carrying on, but they couldn’t hear us of course because they were motoring at full speed,” he said.

The trio believed they would be left for dead before getting a hold of police, who guided them to send a pinpoint of their location on a map.

The keen fishermen were taken to hospital but fortunately escaped any major harm. (Nine)

The men were rescued by Port Welshpool Coast Guard before being taken to hospital.

The Coast Guard said the men were very lucky and had the phone stopped working in the water, they would have been close to not coming back.