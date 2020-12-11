The price of Disney Plus is set to go up in the UK next year

The price of Disney+ is set to rise early next year, the company has announced.

The new monthly fee was announced as the streaming service revealed a host of new content that will be arriving over the next year.

Customers will have to pay more than before to actually access it, however.

The cost will go up by $1 in the US, raising it to $8. The same price rise will apply to the Disney Bundle, which also includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which will go from $13 to $14.

The new price will go into effect in 23 February, 2021.

Read more

A roughly similar price rise will come to other countries, too – in the UK, for instance, the price will go from £5.99 per month to £7.99. Full details of the new prices can be found below.

The price rise is the first such change to come to Disney+ since it was launched last November. But such increases have regularly arrived on competing service.

INDY/ LIFE Newsletter Be inspired with the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY/ LIFE Newsletter Be inspired with the latest lifestyle trends every week

Netflix has regularly increased its subscription fee in recent years, for instance. When it does, it often argues that the extra money will help fund new original content.

The company noted, for instance, that it will be adding a new brand called “Star” that will mean double the content will be available for subscribers.

Even after the price rise, Disney+ will be cheaper than its competitors. Netflix, for instance, charges $13.99 for its standard plan, compared with $7.99 for Disney+.

The full prices after the rise goes into effect are here: