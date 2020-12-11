The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It’s essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There’s just too much good stuff! (And, if we’re being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Raise your hands if you saw a second surprise album coming from Taylor Swift in 2020. Yeah, us neither.

And yet, here we are, basking in the glorious evermore. While you’ve likely been obsessing over the sister album to Taylor’s equally excellent (and Album of the Year Grammy-nominated) LP folklore since it dropped, it’s hardly the only new release worth your time this week. Here are our picks for the best of this week’s best. You know, for when you’re ready for a break from Taylor’s woodsy wonderland.