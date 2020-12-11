The Last of Us Part II takes home ‘Game of the Year’ at The Game Awards

Critically-acclaimed PlayStation 4-exclusive title The Last of Us Part II took home the top honours at The Game Awards 2020.
Without giving too much away, Naughty Dog’s epic chronicles Ellie’s violent journey of revenge from multiple perspectives and forces the player into several uncomfortable situations that push video games forward as a medium.
The title is also often cited as a triumph for more diverse representation in video games.
The Last of Us Part II also took home the awards for ‘Best Game Direction,’ ‘Best Narrative,’ ‘Best Audio Design,’ ‘Innovation in Accessibility,’ and ‘Best Action/Adventure Game.’ Further, the TLOU II’s Laura Baily won the award for ‘Best Performance’ for her role as Abby.
