The Kardashians Sign Disney Deal & Will Create Content For Hulu

When the Kardashian announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end, we knew they would not be able to stay away from the television.

According to , Disney’s Investor Day, Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have made a deal to create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. The series, teased in Hulu’s highlight reel, is expected to debut is late 2021.

E! announced earlier this year that E! Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to end next year with its 20th season.

TRAILER FOR ‘KUWTK’

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the family said in a statement following the announcement. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.”

No details as to what the content being provided for Hulu will look like.