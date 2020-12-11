The F.D.A. accelerates its timeline to authorize the Pfizer vaccine to Friday evening after a threat from Trump’s chief of staff.

The Food and Drug Administration accelerated its timeline for issuing an emergency authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine after President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, the agency’s leader, to consider looking for another job if the vaccine was not approved Friday, according to a senior administration official.
Regulators had been planning to authorize the vaccine for emergency use early Saturday. But on Friday morning, Dr. Hahn told officials at the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research to act by the end of the day, according to one person familiar with his directive.
It is unclear whether shaving a half-day off the timetable for authorization would speed up the delivery of vaccine shipments to sites around the country or simply placate the White House’s desire for action. Several officials said that the delivery timetable was already set.
The pressure also did not alter the outcome of the process. F.D.A. had already determined it would approve Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency authorization after an advisory panel of experts on Thursday recommended that it do so, according to multiple administration officials.
But it nonetheless showed that even at the 11th hour, the White House was unwilling to allow regulators the independence to work according to their own plan as they processed key documents, including instructions to physicians for use of the vaccine and a fact sheet on the product. Pfizer was also required to review certain documents to ensure accuracy.
According to the senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Mr. Meadows called Dr. Hahn to warn that he should consider looking for his next job if the authorization was not issued on Friday. The threat to the commissioner’s job was reported earlier by .
In a statement, Dr. Hahn denied that account. “This is an untrue representation of the phone call with the chief of staff,” he said. “The F.D.A. was encouraged to continue working expeditiously” on the Pfizer vaccine.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the F.D.A. put out an unusual statement, saying that it was moving rapidly to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine — comments that were later echoed by Alex M. Azar, the secretary of health and human services.
Minutes later, Mr. Trump lashed out at the agency and Dr. Hahn directly in a tweet, demanding that Dr. Hahn “stop playing games and start saving lives!!!” He called the F.D.A. “a big, old, slow turtle,” flush with funds but mired in bureaucracy.
Federal officials have said 2.9 million doses could be sent around the country within days of an authorization. That is only about half of the doses that Pfizer will provide in the first week. The other half will be reserved so that the initial recipients can have the second, required dose about three weeks later.
First in line to get it are health care workers and nursing home residents.
“We could see people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week,” Mr. Azar said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.
The new vaccine could not arrive at a better — or, perhaps, a worse one.
The day before the panel endorsed it, the United States set another record for daily virus-related deaths, breaking the 3,000 mark. And by Friday evening, at least 231,500 new cases were reported, a record.