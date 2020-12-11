The ‘Current NBA nicknames’ quiz

After blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets this past postseason, the Los Angeles Clippers found themselves at a crossroads. Owner Steve Ballmer and the team’s front office parted ways with long-time head coach Doc Rivers and then quickly shifted focus to signing superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to extensions. On Thursday, the Clips got one of those deals done as George agreed to a four-year deal worth $190 million. One would think that George signing would also mean that a deal with Kawhi is on the horizon as well, but the Clippers faithful won’t rest easy until he also signs on the line that is dotted.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The NBA has always been the league with the best nicknames. But George’s infamous shooting struggles in the postseason bubble led fans to stop referring to him as “Playoff P” and instead as the more derisive nickname “Way-off P”. So, with that in mind, how many current NBA players in this quiz can you name based solely on their nicknames in five minutes?

Good luck!