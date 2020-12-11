The constitution protects my sovereignty over my health, right? Wrong. Prepare to be vaccinated

Article content continued

Companies can lay off in reverse seniority, in order of seniority or without reference to seniority at all. Finally, employers, within certain boundaries, can lie.

The fact they told you that you were redundant (perhaps to spare your feelings or to assist you with Employment Insurance) does not provide you any additional rights. Although courts have said that employees should be honest and candid with employees upon termination, this is not the type of lie which would beget additional severance.

In short, you are entitled to wrongful dismissal damages but the amount is unrelated to the size of the company, your seniority, your performance or the reason you were actually let go, short of cause. The usual factors in determining your entitlement are your ability to be employed again, age, position, annual earnings and length of service. But there are over 150 other factors referred to in my book The Law of Dismissal in Canada, any of which might apply to your case.

You can look at a severance pay calculator to get a starting point, but it is only that and must not be relied upon. You would have to tell your entire story to an employment lawyer to see if any of those additional 150-plus factors will operate to provide you additional severance. Almost none of those factors will decrease your basic entitlement.

Q: How is age a factor in severance pay?

A: The courts look at more than 150 factors, which may or may not apply to any particular case. But the factors which always apply are age, position, length of service and annual total earnings. Re-employability is also a major factor and age impacts upon that. A 50-year-old will be provided greater wrongful dismissal damages than a 35-year-old because the courts perceive it to be more difficult for an older person to find alternative employment.