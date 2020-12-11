The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s The Wilds Plays Who’s Who

On this very day, Amazon Prime debuted their first ever teen series, The Wilds.
So, to celebrate the release of their series, we had the cast of the show — Sophia Ali, Shannon Barry, Sarah Pidgeon, Mia Healey, Erana James, Reign Edwards, and Jenna Clause — hop on a Zoom call with us to play a game of Who’s Who.
For a pretty intense show, these seven women are super fun and spunky.
Like, Reign — who plays Rachel, an elite diver suffering from an eating disorder — couldn’t be more opposite from her onscreen character.
Reign being v. goofy:
Just goes to show how well these ladies can act! Luckily for you, you can see all of their acting talents in The Wilds, now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!