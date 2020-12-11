Taylor Swift’s evermore Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

“marjorie”: Track 13, Swift’s lucky number, is dedicated to her grandmother, Marjorie Finlay. As fans will remember, on folklore, Swift wrote track 13’s “epiphany” about her grandfather. In the lyric video for “marjorie,” Swift shows personal photos and videos of Marjorie, who was an opera singer. In her note to fans about the album, Swift talked about her tribute to her grandmother, who she said “still visits me sometimes…if only in my dreams.”

“closure”: To whoever this song is about—she got your letter and yes she’s doing better. As Swift puts it, “I don’t need your closure.”

“evermore”: (featuring Bon Iver): Swift reteamed with Bon Iver for track 15, which is about realizing certain pain won’t last forever. The duo ends the song with the lyrics, “And I was catching my breath / Floors of a cabin creaking under my step / And I couldn’t be sure / I had a feeling so peculiar / This pain wouldn’t be for evermore.”