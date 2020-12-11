Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wrote Evermore Songs

Bradley Lamb
When she said, “the great loves of all time are over now,” she lied.

Just a few short weeks ago, Taylor Swift confirmed the prevalent fan theory that William Bowery, the co-writer for two songs on Folklore, was indeed her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.


Disney+ / Via giphy.com

They collaborated on “Betty” and “Exile.”

Well, William/Joe is back for Evermore, the follow-up album to Folklore, with writing credits on three new tracks.


Jackson Lee / GC Images / Via Getty

Taylor shared this fact with fans in the “Willow” music video premiere comment section on YouTube.

📲 YT | Taylor Swift on collaborating with William Bowery on #evermoreAlbum in the #willowMusicVideo chat!

“I wrote 3 songs with William Bowery!”


TaylorSwiftVevo / @TSwiftNZ / Via Twitter: @TSwiftNZ

Eagle-eyed Swifties quickly discovered that William Bowery was credited on “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island,” and “Evermore.”


Let’s break these down for a second so we can fully appreciate the lyrical genius of the Swift-Alwyn songwriting team, which actually makes a surprising number of references to Taylor’s previous work.

Taylor described “Champagne Problems” as “the one where longtime college sweethearts had very different plans for the same night, one to end it and one who brought a ring.”

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj


@taylorswift13 / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

From the perspective of the woman who rejected her longtime partner’s proposal, Taylor sings, “But you’ll find the real thing instead, she’ll patch up your tapestry that I shred.”


giphy.com

She’s no longer the “crumpled up piece of paper lying here” she was in “All To Well.”

In “Coney Island,” Taylor invokes her Reputation track “Delicate” with the line, “Did I close my fist around something delicate? Did I shatter you?”

Later in the song, the National’s Matt Berninger references the Red bonus track “The Moment I Knew” when he sings, “Were you standing in the hallway with a big cake, happy birthday?”


Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

His line “Did I paint your bluest skies the darkest grey” also alludes to “Dear John” from the Speak Now album.

Likewise, Taylor’s line “But when I walked up to the podium I think that I forgot to say your name” sounds like a reference to the Folklore track “Exile,” which Joe Alwyn helped write.

“Evermore” opens with “Gray November, I’ve been down since July,” which could be linked to the Reputation track “Call It What You Want” with the line “I recall late November.”


Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

“Evermore” gives me serious “Call It What You Want” vibes TBH.

Aside from helping Taylor write for Evermore, Joe also played piano on the title track! He’s credited as “William Bowery” in the lyric video’s credits.


Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

Excuse me while I play this track approximately 1,300 more times so I can appreciate every individual piano note.

So, basically, “the 1” was wrong because the greatest loves of all time are NOT over now.


Jackson Lee / GC Images / Via Getty

I hope Taylor and Joe keep writing together for a long time. I mean, Jack Antonoff is great, but I think William Bowery might be the greatest co-writer of all time.

