Taylor Momsen Reflects on “Impactful” Experience in The Grinch

In 2010, her band The Pretty Reckless released its debut album Light Me Up featuring the track “Make Me Wanna Die.” The rock group more recently dropped the single “Death by Rock and Roll,” co-written by Taylor and Ben Phillips, in May 2020. The album of the same name is expected on Feb. 11, 2021.

In 2014, Taylor told The Daily Beast about her transition from Upper East Sider to touring musician. “When I got to a place where I realized I was in control of my own life, and had found the right band, and everything was coming to fruition, it wasn’t even a question: I was going to quit my day job,” she said. “I came to set every day with a f–kin’ guitar.”

She feels it all worked out after she gradually left the CW show during season four. “But I’m very lucky that the producers were nice enough to write me out, allow me to tour and pursue my passion, because they very easily could have told me to go f–k myself and keep me on the show,” the “Only You” artist added.

