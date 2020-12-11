T6391 Display Driver IC Test System Cumulative Shipments Reach 1000 Units

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced that cumulative shipments of the company’s T6391 display driver test system have reached 1,000 units.

Since its introduction in 2000, the T6300 series has been adopted by customers all over the world and has established overwhelming dominance in the display driver IC test market. The latest model, the T6391, has excellent compatibility with previous models, supports next-generation I/F, and provides leading-edge test solutions that address the technological trends of next-generation display driver ICs such as multi-pin and multi-functionality. As smartphones become more sophisticated in the future, displays with higher image quality, such as 4K and 8K, will be introduced, and interfaces will become even faster, leading display driver ICs to become more complex. The milestone of 1000 units shipped demonstrates the T6391 plays an ever more important role in guaranteeing the reliability of these devices.

“Advantest has been partnering with us for 20 years, ever since we first developed display driver ICs,” said Lester Su, director in charge of the test technology division of Taiwan Novatek Microelectronics Corp, the world’s largest fabless Smart Image and Smart Display solution provider, and a major user of the T6391. “We have become the industry leader in display driver ICs, thanks in no small part to strong technical support from Advantest.”

https://www.advantest.com/products/ic-test-systems/t6391

About Novatek

Novatek is a global leading solution provider and a technology leader in the Smart Image and Smart Display industry. Founded back in 1997, Novatek is currently ranked as the world 8th largest and Taiwan 2nd largest fabless IC design company. It is also the world’s No. 1 Display Driver IC and SoC supplier for various display technologies and applications. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.novatek.com.tw

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R,amp;D to address emerging testing challenges, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

