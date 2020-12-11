Some restaurants listed as Black-owned on Uber Eats appear to not be owned by Black people, as Uber lets restaurants self-identify through a form (Edward Ongweso Jr/VICE)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Edward Ongweso Jr / VICE:

Some restaurants listed as Black-owned on Uber Eats appear to not be owned by Black people, as Uber lets restaurants self-identify through a form  —  Several restaurants listed as being Black-owned on Uber Eats appear to not be owned by Black people.  —  Uber and other delivery apps …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR