Shawn Mendes Apologizes To Sam Smith For Misgendering Them

“We’re all learning together.”

Shawn Mendes has apologized to Sam Smith for misgendering them at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball last night.


Shawn introduced Sam, who uses they/them pronouns, before their performance — but referred to them as “he.”


On his Instagram story, Shawn wrote, “It absolutely slipped my mind. Won’t happen again…sending you so much love!”

In return, Sam reposted the apology and wrote, “We’re all learning together.”

Here’s to continuing to learn!

