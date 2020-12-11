Sevyn Streeter Tests Positive For COVID-19

Singer Sevyn Streeter has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Just got the word I’ve tested positive for COVID,” she wrote. “I’m all good but will be isolating for a little bit to protect those around me. And trust me I’m doing everything I can 2 deliver my new project Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz to y’all top of 2021 but I have 2 make sure I’m being safe first. Sending love to everyone in these crazy times.

The singer’s diganosis will now mean that she will have to self-isolate and will not be able to spend the holidays with her family.

“Adversity & responsibilities, Im more than capable of navigating…..but the idea of spending Christmas away from my family during these times…..absolutely heartbreaking. This year is def 1 for the books #StaySafe #WearYourMask #DWST,” she captioned the post.

Numbers for COVID-19 have spiked across the country, which has led to renewed restrictions across several states, including New York, California and Virginia.

The Trump administration is trying to distribute the vaccine before his time in office comes to an end.