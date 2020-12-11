Save up to 20% on Philips headphones including the Fidelio X2HR down to $120

One of Amazon’s new deals of the day has a selection of Philips headphones on sale for as much as 20% off. There are three headphones available in this sale that vary in price between $32 and $120, but all of them are discounted from much higher prices. The only thing you have to decide is what features you want and how much you want to spend on them. The Fidelio X2HR headphones, for example, are down to $119.99 today. These headphones have sold for around $145 for the last year with spikes up to $150. The last time they went as low as $120 was toward the end of 2019. They still go for that $145 price at other retailers like B,amp;H.

One day sale Philips Audio Fidelio X2HR over-ear open-air headphones

The X2HR have Hi-Res Audio with 50mm high-def neodymium drivers and an acoustic open-back architecture. They have deluxe memory foam ear pads and a lightweight adjustable hammock with genuine leather. Up to 20% off

You can save $8 on a pair of Philips SHP6000 wired headphones today. These headphones offer deep bass, high-resolution audio, and superior comfort. The Hi-Res audio is expertly tuned and certfieid with extended response frequencies. The headphones use an over-ear design with 40mm drivers and soft foam cushions that can be adjusted for the perfect fit.

The Fidelio X2HR are a classic set of headphones. They have High-Res Audio and a deep bass. The engineered double-layered ear shells have pre-tilted speaker plates. The audio is certified for an extended response, and the 50mm neodymium drivers are expertly tuned.

You’ll also be able to feel the comfort in these headphones for a long time. They have deluxe memory foam ear pads with a breathable velour finish that are replaceable so you can always be comfortable even after years of wear and tear. There’s also an adjustable hammock with 3D mesh that’s very lightweight and sits nicely on your head. The outer headband is even made with genuine leather.

These are all wired headphones and are therefore compatible with any device that supports a headphone jack.