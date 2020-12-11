Samsung’s 110-inch MicroLED TV aims to bring the theatre to you

As movie theatres take blow after blow in 2020, the industry should get ready for another one — Samsung’s 110-inch MicroLED TV.
This massive television combines basically all the best screen tech Samsung has to offer, including MicroLED, 4K HDR and an amazing 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio.
MicroLED is the most exciting aspect of this TV since it brings OLED quality to LED TVs, which makes them a lot better. This means the TV will have great black levels, astounding colour and almost perfect contrast. Samsung says that the TV can even express 100 percent of the DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut, which is a really great colour accuracy rating.
Since the screen is so huge, you can even divide it into four quadrants to watch different content simultaneously. Samsung even says that you can plug in different devices to the TV’s HDMI port and play them off of the television’s smaller sections. This will be really awesome for sports fans that are also gamers. Theoretically, this should also allow people to connect four video game consoles and play a weird version of online-based couch co-op.
Samsung didn’t skimp on the sound system either, since it’s promising a 5.1 channel surround sound experience. It pushes sound through the TV screen and can even identify where sounds are supposed to be coming from on-screen, which should help increase immersion when you’re watching content.
While Samsung hasn’t revealed the price of this unit yet, it’s expected to be very expensive. That said, this will be easier to install than Samsung’s other giant Wall TVs since the unit is one single piece like most regular televisions.
Source: Samsung