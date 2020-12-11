Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea cross over into Netflix version

Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, who respectively portrayed Sabrina’s aunts Zelda and Hilda in the famous sitcom, will appear in season four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

A clip unveiled on Friday by Netflix gives a glimpse into what fans can expect from the crossover.

In the segment, the Sabrina character from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, appears to have ended up in a strange set-up in which her life is now TV show with a laugh track – much like Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Shipka’s Sabrina seems understandably confused, and things don’t get much clearer when Broderick/Zelda explains that the two women are “your aunties, of course”.

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Zelda and Hilda are played respectively by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis. The actors don’t appear in Friday’s video.

The clip does features Richard Coyle, who usually portrays the power-hungry Father Faustus Blackwood. In this instance, however, the character appears to have taken in directing duties in Sabrina’s new TV show.

The full context of his meta moment will be revealed when the fourth and final instalment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina airs on Netflix this coming 31 December.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is based on the Archie comics series also titled Sabrina the Teenage Witch.