Russia says new U.S. sanctions blacklist is ‘clumsy’ PR By

MOSCOW () – Russia on Friday criticised a new round of U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, saying they were not backed up with hard evidence of wrongdoing and describing them as “clumsy” PR.
Washington on Thursday blacklisted alleged human rights abusers in Russia, Yemen and Haiti, including Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, and five people linked to Yemen’s Houthi-controlled security and intelligence agencies.
