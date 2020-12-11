‘RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Tearfully Confesses She Didn’t Want To Marry Her Step-Grandfather!!

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby broke down and confessed that she was not happy about marrying her step-grandfather.

Cast members and viewers alike were grossed out that Mary married her grandpops to get her hands on her inheritance… but Mary says she was weirded out too.

EVE OPENS UP ABOUT INTERRACIAL MARRIAGE

“She wanted me to take her place,” Mary said. “I did marry him. I didn’t want to, Heather. I didn’t want to. That’s weird to me. But [my grandmother] really did want me to, so I obeyed her. I trusted every word,” she said during Wednesday’s episode.

“It took us two years to actually marry. I had to be certain. I started to pray myself, I started to seek high help myself. When I did that, I felt peace with it, so I married him. … I chose what the man upstairs told me to do.”

Mary has been married to Robert for 20 years and the couple share a teenage son.

Mary made it clear that her marriage is not incest — she is not related by blood to Robert,