‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Details Physical Altercations With Husband Sean

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has opened up about the lowest points of her marriage to husband Sean Burke. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star admitted in the Wednesday night, December 9 episode of the Bravo reality show that she has hit her husband multiple times during physical altercations.

“I just, I lost it. I lost my temper again with Sean belittling me over the vacuum cleaner,” the 43-year-old shared in self-filmed footage in which she struggled to get the charger for the appliance to work. “Instead of being like, ‘Yeah, I’ll help you’ — ’cause he’s still going to the office. He’s still working. He’s still getting out of the house.”

“Instead of helping, he made fun of me and I lost it and I smacked him,” Braunwyn continued. “I haven’t done that since we were in Aspen.”

Apparently, that’s not the first time for the Bravo personality to get physical with her husband. “I have hit Sean a couple of times in my life. Nothing though like what happened in Aspen,” she said while a video taken from their time in Colorado was played. Recalling the moment, she went on to say, “I hit him across the face and I hit him hard. I wanted to go drink. I was angry and I was lashing out and Curren saw it,” referring to their 7-year-old child.

Prior to this, Braunwyn came out as lesbian in an interview with GLAAD. “I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I’m a lesbian,” she first spilled. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Sean showed his full support for his wife by posting a throwback photo of them. He simply declared, “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always. @braunwynwindhamburke.” Hours later, the reality TV star debuted her girlfriend on Instagram. In a snap, she could be seen resting her chin on her partner’s shoulder.