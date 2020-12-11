Report: Rangers sign OF David Dahl to one-year deal

The Texas Rangers and outfielder David Dahl are both banking on the 26-year-old finding his best form at the plate and staying healthy in 2021.

On Friday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Rangers and Dahl have agreed to a one-year contract worth around $3 million. The Colorado Rockies non-tendered the left-handed hitter earlier this month in a decision that Thomas Harding of the league’s official website wrote was tied to a lack of ticket revenue during the 2020 season held amid the coronavirus pandemic and questions hovering over the upcoming campaign.

Dahl earned the first and, to date, only All-Star nod of his career in 2019 and hit .302 with 15 home runs, 61 RBI, and an .877 OPS. He dealt with a right shoulder injury throughout the summer of 2020, however, and ended the year with a career-worst .183 average in only 24 regular-season appearances.

Physical setbacks are nothing new to Dahl. He missed all of 2017 and, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, has never played in more than 100 games in any season:

“Dahl has been on the injured list six times since 2017. Here’s the rundown: stress reaction in rib cage, broken right foot, abdominal strain, high ankle sprain, lower back soreness, shoulder strain.”

As noted by ESPN, Dahl underwent right shoulder surgery in September, which likely further added to his need to sign a “prove it” contract with any team this offseason.