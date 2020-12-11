Report identifies 18 serious ‘non-financial risks’ for DeFi By Cointelegraph

Report identifies 18 serious ‘non-financial risks’ for DeFi
A November report by data and research company BraveNewCoin has highlighted a number of serious ‘non-financial’ risks in decentralized finance.
The financial risks involved with DeFi have been well documented, but the new report delves into more technical concerns associated with Ethereum-based smart contract finance protocols.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.