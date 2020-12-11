Report: 76ers ‘most likely destination’ for Harden

James Harden finally reported to Rockets training camp earlier this week, but he has given no indication he wants to play in Houston during the 2020-21 campaign and beyond after expressing concern about the future of the franchise.

The disgruntled guard, whose preferred destination is the Brooklyn Nets, recently expanded his trade list to include three more teams: the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the 76ers are seen as the favorites to land the three-time scoring champion if Houston decides to trade him.

Stein notes that the Rockets aren’t keen on trading Harden while the Sixers have no interest in trading Ben Simmons, who likely would have to be sent the other way in any deal. However, he also reports that “familiarity” between Philadelphia president Daryl Morey and the Rockets’ front office could result in the two sides reaching an agreement.